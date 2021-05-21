Briefly Noted: Exhibit of Paul McCobb furnishings to open in Johnson County Museum

Exhibit of Paul McCobb furnishings to open in Johnson County Museum
A new exhibit of furnishings and furniture pieces designed by Paul McCobb opens Saturday at the Johnson County Museum at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park.
More than 60 of the pieces come from the collection of Samuel Hildreth, a drafter for Black & Veatch who is passionate for mid-century modern furniture. [Mid-century modern fan? Exhibit of Paul McCobb furnishings to open in Johnson County — The Kansas City Star].
Roeland Park to host city-wide garage sale
The city of Roeland Park is hosting its city-wide garage sale through May 23.
A map of participating houses can be found online here. Residents will also be permitted to have a sale June 10 to June 13 in the event of inclement weather.
Westwood View groundbreaking to be held May 26
The city of Westwood is hosting a groundbreaking event for the Westwood View Elementary rebuild at 8:30 a.m. on May 26.
Westwood View is being rebuilt as part of Shawnee Mission’s $264 million bond issue. Masks will be required for the event, which is taking place at 50th and Booth Streets.
