Shawnee rollover crash leaves man hospitalized with serious injuries

A 30-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries following a rollover crash late Wednesday in Shawnee.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the intersection of Blackfish Parkway and Cottonwood Street about 10:50 p.m.

Shawnee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit Sergeant Nick Shurmantine says the driver was transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries after the car struck the median of Blackfish Parkway.

The eastbound car reportedly rolled several times before coming to a stop upside down, just west of the intersection with Cottonwood Street.

Officers from the Traffic Safety Unit were called in from off-duty to investigate the crash.

Blackfish Parkway was closed from Cottonwood to Oakview until about 1 a.m. Thursday.

In a follow-up email Thursday morning, Maj. Jim Baker said the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained multiple bone fractures in the wreck.

“The roadway was wet at the time of the crash,” Baker said. “Our Traffic Safety Unit is investigating if speed and/or impairment contributed to the crash, which is common practice for serious motor vehicle crashes.”

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.