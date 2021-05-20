Briefly Noted: Trailwood PTA donates $5,000 to SMSD Project HOME families

Trailwood PTA donates $5,000 to SMSD Project HOME

Earlier this month, the Trailwood Elementary PTA approved a $5,000 donation to SMSD Project HOME.

SMSD Project HOME helps local families in challenging circumstances to avoid homelessness or find permanent housing. Project Home is a collaborative effort between service providers,

communities of faith, and the Shawnee Mission School District.

Before making the monetary donation, Trailwood also conducted a drive for hygiene items for Project HOME families.

The drive collected over a hundred toothbrushes, lots of toothpaste, dental floss and chapstick, several hair products, over 600 diapers and more than 1,000 baby wipes for Project HOME, as well as $750 to help families on the verge of homelessness with rent, utility payments and after school care.

Rushton Elementary PTA, BikeWalkKC to host biking event May 20

Rushton Elementary PTA is partnering with BikeWalkKC to host a community biking event on May 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities will include helmet fitting, skills practice, rules of the road and a short bike ride. If it rains, the event will be moved to Monday, May 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attainable housing on agenda for local nonprofit’s annual summit

Registration is now open for the United Community Services of Johnson County’s annual Human Service Summit.

At focus for the 2021 Virtual Human Service Summit is the Johnson County Municipalities Community Housing Tool Kit, which the nonprofit will unveil as a resource for cities in the county to address housing needs.

The summit takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. Registration details are here.

K-State awards Bateman Scholarship to 2 Shawnee Mission students

Two students from the Shawnee Mission School District have been named recipients of the Kansas State University Carl R. Ice College of Engineering’s inaugural John H. Bateman Scholarship.

The scholarship recognizes select outstanding students who plan to major in engineering at K-State.

Emma Worthington of Overland Park and from Shawnee Mission West plans to study biological systems engineering, and Colby Johnston of Shawnee and from Shawnee Mission Northwest plans to study mechanical engineering.

The two students will potentially receive a total of $30,000 over four years in addition to other university scholarship awards, according to a press release. Endowed from a fund established by the late John and Vonnie Bateman, the honor is designated for high-achieving, highly involved student scholars.

John Bateman was a 1938 K-State graduate in civil engineering and retired as president of Marley International Inc. and as vice president of the Marley Company, Mission.

Johnson County Museum offering free admission to military and their families

Johnson County Museum will offer free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.

The museum is participating in Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the U.S. Department of Defense and more than 2,000 other museums.

Free admission for military and their families runs from Saturday, May 15, through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6.