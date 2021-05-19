Overland Park Police arrest man who allegedly fired shots during attempted auto burglary

Overland Park Police are investigating after a man allegedly fired a gun at another man during an attempted auto burglary early Wednesday morning

Recorded radio traffic indicates officers were called to the area of 87th Street and Grant Street at 3:18 a.m. following multiple 911 calls about possible gunfire.

The calls also indicated a silver truck had been seen leaving the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a vehicle with a damaged window from the gunfire.

Off. Jon Lacy with Overland Park Police said the owner of the damaged vehicle had been sleeping or sitting in his car when the suspect tried to get in and take it.

“The owner scared off the suspect, but the suspect still fired several rounds into the vehicle as he ran away,” Lacy wrote in an email Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Police then searched the area and eventually located the suspect’s truck crashed near the intersection of 76th Street and Foster Street.

No one was inside the truck. A K-9 unit from the Spring Hill Police Department responded to assist with the search.

Recorded radio traffic indicated that officers responding to the crashed truck saw a man walking along 75th Street near Robinson and stopped to identify him.

That man was placed in handcuffs and was eventually transported by Johnson County Med-Act to a nearby hospital with minor injuries from a pickup truck crash.

Lacy said the suspect’s vehicle had been stolen earlier in Lenexa.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Editor Kyle Palmer contributed to this report.