Old Town Lenexa flooding issues could be fixed with new underground pipe, city says

The city of Lenexa says it is working on short-term solutions for flooding issues near Old Town Lenexa, following the most recent torrential downpour that caused high water.

After significant rainfall Sunday, May 16, the city closed the intersection at Pflumm Road and Santa Fe Trail — directly adjacent to Old Town Lenexa — due to water flooding the roadway there.

Once police officers arrived and notified municipal services, crews pumped out the water, according to a city press release.

The area has since reopened to traffic, but this is not the first time that area has flooded during heavy rains, and the city says it is looking into potential fixes to the problem.

Lenexa officials say they are putting particular focus “on an ongoing project to replace [a] failed pipe that caused the flooding.”

The failed eight-inch clay pipe is located underneath the railroad tracks and began failing late last year, according to the city.

As municipal services attempt to clear the pipe — and take video to assess its condition — one lane of Santa Fe Trail Drive will remain closed.

There is no timeline available for how long this solution will take, but crews will be on standby to pump out water as-needed with rain in the forecast through the end of this week, the city says.

City staff expedited engineering and planning work in order to replace the current 8-inch pipe with a 24-inch pipe after the failure Sunday, according to the release.

Before crews can install the new pipe, BNSF Railway, whose tracks run nearby, needs to approve a permit as part of its initial screening process. City staff asked BNSF, after the Sunday incident, to process the permit quicker so the pipe can be replaced.

Construction is expected to start later this year on the pipe’s installation.