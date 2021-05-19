COVID-19 Update: Johnson County ‘inching closer’ to herd immunity as child vaccinations surge

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

Johnson County health leaders say newly eligible kids and their families have been filling up the county’s mass vaccine clinic over the past week, following a lull in vaccinations at the start of May.

That has provided the latest surge in vaccinations as the county keeps “inching closer” to coveted herd immunity, said county health director Sanmi Areola.

“It’s encouraging to see families coming with their kids to get them vaccinated,” he said Wednesday morning in the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s weekly virtual press conference. “Our walk-in numbers had started to get very low [before this week].”

On Tuesday, Areola said more than 1,000 people were vaccinated at the county’s clinic in Lenexa, and he expects similar numbers Wednesday and Thursday. That compares to some days during the prior week when less than 450 vaccinations were conducted.

The renewed surge of those seeking vaccines have been made up largely of kids ages 12 to 15, Areola said, who were made eligible last week when the FDA gave emergency-use authorization to that age group for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The county’s vaccine dashboard said as of Wednesday morning, 43% of eligible residents in Johnson County have been fully vaccinated and nearly 53% have been partially vaccinated.

Areola said the county’s goal is to get between 70-75% of eligible residents fully vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity, where the virus can not find enough active hosts in order to spread widely.

“We are beginning to break the chain of transmission,” he said. “Every single shot we give is an additional person whose risk of infection and transmission becomes very, very low. And our chances as a community become higher of suppressing the virus.”

Infection concerns for young people

Areola said Johnson County and the Kansas City region have seen a “spike” in new infections among people ages 10-19 in recent weeks.

Though he didn’t offer specific numbers on the recent uptick, people 19 and younger have made up nearly 20% of COVID-19 cases overall in Johnson County.

New cases in Johnson County, Areola said, are occurring mainly in young people who remain unvaccinated.

That’s why he said the CDC continues to recommend that schools continue to require masking.

“If you’re not vaccinated, there are two things you can do to stay safe: wear a mask or get vaccinated,” he said. Though children 11 and younger are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

All public school districts in Johnson County have said they will continue requiring masks be worn inside their buildings through the end of this school year, though some parents have pressed for an end or relaxation to such rules.

One school in Kansas City, Mo., Public Schools this week returned all students to virtual learning following a COVID-19 outbreak there.

Areola also encouraged parents to get their kids vaccinated if they are 12 and older before summer break starts.

“Let’s say you have a kid playing summer sports coming up this summer, and they will be going out of state and traveling to play. Why would you not take that step to protect your child?” he said.

Here’s a look at some local COVID-19 metrics:

Johnson County saw a significant increase this week in its incidence rate — the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days.

The number jumped more than 25% to 103, but a footnote on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard said the spike occurred because of the addition of old cases from several local hospital labs that had experienced “substantial delays” in reporting.

For his part, Areola said the jump in incidence rate was “not a reason for concern.”

The county’s percent positivity continued its gradual decline, falling to 2.9% last week.

Hospitalizations did tick up but not by as much as they have in recent weeks.

And notably, the county did not record any new deaths attributable to COVID-19, staying steady at 657 from the previous week.

Vaccination opportunities this week

Anyone needing a vaccination can simply walk in to the county’s mass vaccine clinic at 15500 W. 108th Street in Lenexa during designated hours.

This week, JCDHE’s mass vaccine clinic is open from:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday

Additionally, vaccine appointments can still be made beforehand and can be scheduled here.

JCDHE officials say they are also working to expand vaccination opportunities through community-oriented events in coming weeks, especially geared towards adults in their 20s and 30s.

This could include partnerships to hold clinics with farmers’ markets, religious organizations, schools and businesses around the county.

Areola said more information about those future events will be announced soon.

