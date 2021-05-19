Briefly Noted: Mindy Corporon, who lost family to 2014 hate crimes, launches new book

Mindy Corporon, who lost family members to 2014 hate crimes, launches new book

Mindy Corporon, whose family members were victims of a hate crime in 2014, has launched her new book, “Healing a Shattered Soul.”

Corporon, who established the Faith Always Wins Foundation in an effort to build interfaith respect and community, spoke about her new book earlier this month.

Rev. Canon Gar Demo with St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church in Overland Park said the book brings readers on “the real and raw journey to see how hate and evil lead to violence and destruction.”

“When you let this book marinate your soul, it will change you,” Gar Demo wrote. “You will be inspired and feel stirred to action. You can no longer be a spectator. Instead, you are called and empowered to build a shelter so that others might live.”

K-State College of Ed honors students for excellence

The Kansas State University College of Education earlier this month honored three students from Johnson County for their excellence and promise in the education profession.

Katherine Lacy of Overland Park, who studied elementary education, was recognized with a College of Education Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award.

Lacy served as new member trainer for the College of Education Ambassadors and student-at-large for the College of Education Student Council. Lacy was also a substitute teacher with Manhattan-Ogden USD 383, a volunteer at University Christian Church and chapter correspondent for Pi Beta Phi sorority. Lacy also received the PepsiCo Foundation Excel Scholarship and College of Education Alumni Scholarship.

Kelsie McFadden of Overland Park, who studied secondary education-English, received a College of Education Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award. She served as chair of the College of Education’s Student Council and was a member of the Education Ambassadors, and also was a member of the International Student Welcome Ambassadors, Christian Challenge leader and Writing Center tutor.

A member of the University Honors Program, McFadden received the Foundation Plus and Wabash Cannonball scholarships. Her service to the community included volunteering at Sunday school and two church-based summer camps and working as a Spanish tutor at a local elementary school.

Jordyn Burke of Shawnee, who studied elementary education, was recognized as a College of Education Outstanding Future Teacher Award recipient. She served as vice president of communications for Pi Beta Phi sorority, co-recruitment chair for the college’s Education Ambassadors; committee head of Silver Key, the sophomore honorary; and was on the membership team of Stand Up for Your Sister.

Merriam to host library information session May 19

The city of Merriam will be hosting a library informational session on May 19.

The meeting is in connection with the Antioch branch renovation, which will include moving the branch next to the Merriam Community Center at 6040 Slater Street. Library staff is asking for the public’s input on the design of the new library.

Registration for the meeting, happening from 6 to 7:30 p.m., can be found online here.

Jewish Family Services thanks volunteers for contributions

Last month, Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City thanked its volunteers with a drive by celebration.

Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City is here to ensure individuals and families can safely access resources and services needed during time of crisis and to help meet the challenges of daily life. We assist people from all walks of life, regardless of religion

The organization counted 324 volunteers who dedicated their time last year, contributing 6,597 hours, primarily with its two food pantries. The pantries experienced a 99% increase in clients.