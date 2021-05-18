Prairie Village road work 2021 — check out the list of 15 streets set to get improvements

The city of Prairie Village Monday evening unanimously approved a a nearly $3 million contract with Kansas City, Mo.-based road construction and paving company Superior Bowen for the city’s 2021 road rehabilitation program.
Why it matters: Several Prairie Village streets will be getting new sidewalks, curbs and gutters or pavement as part of the rehabilitation program.
This will include work on more than a dozen residential streets and on portions of some major thoroughfares such as a section of State Line Road.
The details: Between 2018 and 2020, the city previously contracted with O’Donnell and Sons for its paving program, which called for similar improvements to the 2021 rehab program.
Superior Bowen acquired O’Donnell and Sons during the last year of that contract with Prairie Village. City staff recommended approval of the $2.9 million contract, according to city documents.
Below is a look at the streets that will be repaved as part of the 2021 road rehabilitation program, as outlined in city documents:
- Granada Drive between 66th Street and Homestead Drive
- 70th Terrace between Roe Avenue and 71st Street
- 74th Street between Windsor Street and Mission Road
- 75th Street between Pawnee Drive and Mission Road
- 71st Street between Belinder Avenue and State Line Road
- 76th Street between Pawnee Drive and Mission Road
- Chadwick Drive between Rainbow Drive and Canterbury Drive
- State Line Road between 71st and 75th Streets (the city is working with the city of Kansas City, Mo., on this project).
- Tomahawk Road between 79th and 81st Streets
- 82nd Street between Roe Avenue and Somerset Drive
- 87th Street between Catalina Drive and Roe Avenue
- Delmar Street between Catalina Drive and Somerset Drive
- 91st Street between Delmar Street and Roe Avenue
- El Monte Street between 91st Street and 92nd Terrace
- Delmar Street between 90th and 92nd Terraces
