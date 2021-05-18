Prairie Village road work 2021 — check out the list of 15 streets set to get improvements

The city of Prairie Village Monday evening unanimously approved a a nearly $3 million contract with Kansas City, Mo.-based road construction and paving company Superior Bowen for the city’s 2021 road rehabilitation program.

Why it matters: Several Prairie Village streets will be getting new sidewalks, curbs and gutters or pavement as part of the rehabilitation program.

This will include work on more than a dozen residential streets and on portions of some major thoroughfares such as a section of State Line Road.

The details: Between 2018 and 2020, the city previously contracted with O’Donnell and Sons for its paving program, which called for similar improvements to the 2021 rehab program.

Superior Bowen acquired O’Donnell and Sons during the last year of that contract with Prairie Village. City staff recommended approval of the $2.9 million contract, according to city documents.

Below is a look at the streets that will be repaved as part of the 2021 road rehabilitation program, as outlined in city documents: