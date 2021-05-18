Firestone Complete Auto Care opens new location off K-7 in Shawnee

Firestone Complete Auto Care is opening a new location in Shawnee.

The retail tire and automotive service facility recently opened at 5535 Silverheel St., near Johnson Drive and K-7 Highway.

Led by Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas Inc., the store is designed to provide customers with access to auto services and tires from both Bridgestone and Firestone.

Bridgestone Americas Inc. announced the opening earlier this month.

The new Shawnee location features new automotive technologies and equipment for auto repairs, as well as curbside and contact-free services designed to promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release of the announcement.

The facility also participates in the Bridgestone Tires4Ward recycling program.

That means that used tires removed from service at the store will be repurposed into rubberized asphalt, construction materials, landscaping mulch and creating energy, among other uses.

Firestone will also support Bridgestone’s national Driving Great Futures partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Staff volunteers as well as customer donations will be geared toward facilitating the local Boys & Girls Clubs with ongoing assistance.

“During these uncertain times, we are thrilled to continue our expansion of the [Bridgestone] footprint in Shawnee and continue toward our goal of being the most trusted provider of automotive care in every neighborhood we serve,” said Marko Ibrahim, president of Bridgestone Retail Operations, in a statement.