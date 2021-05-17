Updates from Johnson County Community College: Celebrating the Class of 2021

Excitement is in the air as we prepare for graduation at Johnson County Community College. After careful consideration, we have decided to celebrate the Class of 2021 with a virtual Commencement ceremony on Friday, May 21. While health and safety is our utmost priority, we are equally committed to honoring the accomplishments of our 2021 graduates!

Kickoff the celebration

To help our graduates and their families celebrate this milestone, we’re providing several engaging elements.

Photo opportunities on campus

We’ve created a special map of key photo op locations on campus to help capture the big day. From Fountain Square to the lawn of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, each area provides a breathtaking backdrop for graduates to commemorate their time at JCCC.

Yard signs

Our graduates are proud of their accomplishment. To help share their excitement with the neighborhood, we’ve provided complimentary yard signs to every graduate who ordered regalia from the JCCC Bookstore. Additional yard signs for friends and family can be purchased on the Bookstore’s website, or a PDF version is available to download and print from home.

Social media toolkit

Ready-to-post images for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were designed for graduates to blast their Cavalier pride over social media. By using the hashtag #JCCCGrad2021, students can keep the online conversation flowing!

Additionally, we’ve created a series of Facebook profile photo frames for graduates and their families to spice up their selfies. Frame designs include, “I’m a JCCC Graduate!”, “Proud Parent/Grandparent of a JCCC Graduate” and even a universal, “Congrats JCCC Class of 2021” option.

Congratulate our graduates

The entire community is invited to take part in JCCC’s virtual celebration by congratulating our graduates on this digital wall. Leave a message for someone special or the entire Class of 2021!

Get the Commencement details

The virtual Commencement ceremony will be available on the JCCC website starting this Friday, May 21, for graduates and their loved ones to watch from the comfort of home. It will feature all elements of an in-person ceremony, including an opening address, speeches, the official presentation of graduates and conferring of degrees.

View our graduation webpage for additional information.