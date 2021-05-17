Driver under investigation for DUI following Johnson Drive crash that left two injured

Mission Police are investigating a motorist for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash Sunday night along Johnson Drive near Barkley Street.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the 6600 block of Johnson Drive about 10:15 p.m. Sunday following a report of a crash, possibly involving a building in the heavily commercial stretch of downtown Mission.

Recorded radio traffic indicates a caller reported that an SUV had crashed into the side of a building and was possibly on fire.

Firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 arrived to report the SUV had hit a retaining wall and was not on fire. The building nearby — a strip mall with a used clothing store and Smoothie King — was not involved in the crash.

Two people were inside the crashed SUV. Firefighters had to perform a minor extrication to get the driver out safely.

Johnson County Med-Act transported both people to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

It was the second automobile wreck in less than 24 hours in that area of Mission, Fairway and Roeland Park.

Early Sunday morning, a motorist was killed when the car he was driving slammed into a tree along Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway, just before the turn off to Johnson Drive.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.