Johnson County rainfall totals top 4 inches Sunday — see how much your area got

Johnson County rainfall totals topped 4 inches in more than a dozen spots across the county Sunday as several torrential downpours rolled through the area over roughly 24 hours.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill issued a flash flood warning late Sunday for a wide swatch of central and northeast Johnson County. That warning lifted at around 12:30 Monday morning.

However, beyond a few reports of high water in local creeks, there was not the more widespread chaos like the kind seen in 2016 and 2017, when flash flooding caused major damage, stranded motorists and necessitated water rescues.

Before the weekend, the NWS in Pleasant Hill told the Shawnee Mission Post their fears of major flash flooding were not high because prior rainfall this spring had been at or slightly below average, meaning the ground was not saturated heading into Sunday’s heavy rain.

Here were some of the highest 48-hour rainfall totals reported around Johnson County, from Saturday into Monday: