Johnson County rainfall totals top 4 inches Sunday — see how much your area got

Johnson County rainfall totals topped 4 inches in more than a dozen spots across the county Sunday as several torrential downpours rolled through the area over roughly 24 hours.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill issued a flash flood warning late Sunday for a wide swatch of central and northeast Johnson County. That warning lifted at around 12:30 Monday morning.
However, beyond a few reports of high water in local creeks, there was not the more widespread chaos like the kind seen in 2016 and 2017, when flash flooding caused major damage, stranded motorists and necessitated water rescues.
How hard is it raining? This hard. Indian Creek at 103rd near State Line. #weather @kcmo @kcur @NWSKansasCity pic.twitter.com/yY4GB9Ww34
— sam zeff (@samzeff) May 16, 2021
Clear Creek in Shawnee! @41actionnews @glezak pic.twitter.com/OaWDlmPgi0
— Jade DeGood (@JadeDeGood) May 16, 2021
Before the weekend, the NWS in Pleasant Hill told the Shawnee Mission Post their fears of major flash flooding were not high because prior rainfall this spring had been at or slightly below average, meaning the ground was not saturated heading into Sunday’s heavy rain.
Here were some of the highest 48-hour rainfall totals reported around Johnson County, from Saturday into Monday:
- 79th Street @ Little Mill Creek (Lenexa) — 4.69 in.
- Sheridan Street @ Indian Creek (Olathe) — 4.49 in.
- 87th Street and Lamar (Overland Park) — 4.45 in.
- SM Parkway @ Mill Creek (Shawnee) — 4.45 in.
- Nall Avenue @ Brush Creek (Prairie Village) — 4.37 in.
- 67th and Caenen Street (Shawnee) — 4.37 in.
- 87th Lane @ Mill Creek (Lenexa) — 4.33 in.
- 69th Street @ Turkey Creek (Merriam) — 4.22 in.
- Woodland Road @ Coon Creek (Lenexa) — 4.18 in.
- Metcalf Avenue @ Turkey Creek (Mission) — 4.18 in.
- 74th Street @ Brush Creek (Prairie Village) — 4.14 in.
- Johnson Drive @ Turkey Creek (Merriam) — 4.10 in.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Learn more about subscriptions here.