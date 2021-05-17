Briefly Noted: Mission sets guidelines for housing assistance program 

Mission sets guidelines for housing assistance program

The city of Mission has set guidelines for it’s housing assistance program — and a way to get started.

Mission’s housing assistance program is designed to help residents economically impacted by COVID-19 by offering rental or mortgage assistance. Eligible recipients must meet the following requirements for one month’s rent assistance:

Must be a current Mission resident who has lived in the city since at least January 2020.

Must have missed at least one rent or mortgage payment since April 2020.

Must be able to confirm they are seeking assistance for their primary residence.

Must confirm they have not received assistance from other sources for the month assistance is being requested.

Must meet program income guidelines.

For additional information or assistance, call Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas’ Overland Park Family Support Center at (913) 384-6608.

Jewish Family Services launches wellness library for mental health

Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City has launched “Well Focused: A Video Wellness Library” to offer mental health tips and educational videos.

The library covers a range of topics such as meditation, grief and parenting. Click here to see the library.

Lenexa Chamber hosting annual golf classic in September

The Lenexa Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 45 Annual Lenexa Golf Classic in September.

The tournament starts at 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Falcon Ridge Golf Club, 20200 Prairie Star Parkway. More details are available on the chamber’s website.