  Kyle Palmer  - Accidents

Driver killed in one-vehicle wreck on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway

A motorist was killed early Sunday morning when the vehicle they were driving went off Shawnee Mission Parkway near 55th Street and hit a tree. The force of the impact split the vehicle in half. Image via Johnson County Sheriff's Office Twitter account.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a motorist was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle wreck near 55th Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway.

In a tweet Sunday, the sheriff’s office said the vehicle was believed to have been going at “excessive speeds” when it hit a tree on the side of the road near the site of the former Stroud’s restaurant.

The force of impact appears to have shorn the vehicle in half. Investigators say the driver was killed on impact.

In a release Sunday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver who was killed as 28-year-old David Lawrence Hutchinson.

Westbound Shawnee Mission Parkway was closed for several hours after the wreck but had been reopened by around 8 a.m. Sunday.