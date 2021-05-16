Driver killed in one-vehicle wreck on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a motorist was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle wreck near 55th Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway.

In a tweet Sunday, the sheriff’s office said the vehicle was believed to have been going at “excessive speeds” when it hit a tree on the side of the road near the site of the former Stroud’s restaurant.

The force of impact appears to have shorn the vehicle in half. Investigators say the driver was killed on impact.

Due to excessive speeds, the vehicle appears to have hit a tree on the side of the road and split in half. Again, please be careful as you drive by since first responders are on scene. pic.twitter.com/8sEsEmyQ8s — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) May 16, 2021

In a release Sunday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver who was killed as 28-year-old David Lawrence Hutchinson.

Westbound Shawnee Mission Parkway was closed for several hours after the wreck but had been reopened by around 8 a.m. Sunday.