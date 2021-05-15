Your Community: Imagine your new library

Johnson County Library is excited to have begun the design process for the new Library in Merriam. And it’s time to hear from you.

The first public input session will be held online, Wednesday, May 19 from 6 – 7:30 pm. In this session, you’ll have a chance to meet the architects, become familiar with their community involvement approach, learn about the project and ideate about your future library.

The current Antioch Library has been a fixture in the Merriam community for over 60 years; staff and patrons alike have many fond memories of the building – some having visited Antioch their entire lives.

The new building will be located just a few blocks away on the campus of the Merriam Community Center. This summer, design for the replacement Library is being developed with an eye toward the future, ensuring the ability to meet the changing needs of the community. Construction is anticipated to occur after the design is finalized with completion in 2023.

For more information about the new Library in Merriam, visit the Antioch Library Replacement Project page on jocolibrary.org. Additional public input sessions will be announced on this page and @jocolibrary on social media.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom