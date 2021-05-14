SMSD News: 2021 Shawnee Mission School District commencement ceremonies

The Shawnee Mission School District is proud of the Class of 2021!

Schools will be hosting in-person commencement ceremonies to honor the accomplishments of this year’s senior class. We also are pleased to provide live broadcasts of each ceremony, allowing our entire community to join the celebration.

The schedule for graduations is as follows:

Shawnee Mission East – 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, North location, 7401 Johnson Drive

Shawnee Mission South – 8 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, South location, 5800 W. 107th Street

Shawnee Mission North – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, North location

Shawnee Mission West – 7 p.m. on May 25, 2021 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, South location 7 p.m.

Shawnee Mission Northwest – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, North location

Horizons – at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, South location

The district continues to follow recommendations from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment for large public gatherings. The ceremonies will be held outdoors and masking and social-distancing guidelines will be followed. Family groups will be seated together with a minimum three-foot distance between family groups.

For those unable to attend, the ceremonies will also be livestreamed and available for on-demand viewing later on YouTube.

Links for the livestream and on-demand viewing are below:

Shawnee Mission East – https://youtu.be/QD8xi-NWX1U

Shawnee Mission South – https://youtu.be/NlA437JXwR4

Shawnee Mission North – https://youtu.be/nJjAby0ayUc

Shawnee Mission West – https://youtu.be/rEbTbrv3s6Q

Shawnee Mission Northwest – https://youtu.be/KCxVX8-GRqA

Horizons – https://youtu.be/JJn3Cl-yJdY

The ceremonies will also be broadcast live to local cable channels. The broadcast schedule is below:

Monday, May 24:

SM East live on Spectrum Cable channel 2 and Consolidated Communications channel 18, 7 p.m.

SM South graduation live on Spectrum Cable channel 18, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25:

SM North live on Spectrum Cable channel 2 and Consolidated Communications channel 18, 7 p.m.

SM West graduation live on Spectrum Cable channel 18, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26:

Horizons graduation live on Spectrum Cable channel 18, 6:30 p.m.

SM Northwest live on Spectrum Cable channel 2 and Consolidated Communications channel 18, 6:50 p.m.

In the case of inclement weather, the affected graduation ceremony will be rescheduled to the next available date.

The Shawnee Mission School District congratulates the class of 2021!