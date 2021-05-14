Forecasters predict rainy days ahead for Johnson County, but flooding concerns are low

A series of rainy days are on the horizon for Johnson County, starting as early as Friday night and going through the early part of next week.

How rainy will it be?

Well, the National Weather Service in Kansas City is comparing the metro unfavorably to typically saturated Portland, Ore.

Hey @NWSPortland… We are convinced that Mother Nature got confused and swapped our weather. We cordially ask that you please return our weather and we will gladly return your weather to you.#RainForDays #GiveBackOurSunshine pic.twitter.com/Ncapjiq6jM — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 13, 2021

Timeline

Like much of the rest of the Kansas City area, Johnson County is expected to get two to three inches of rain over the next week.

Lesser amounts are forecast for the northern part of the county with higher amounts of rain the further south you go, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brent Pesel said.

Light rain could start falling Friday night.

Heavier rain and more severe thunderstorms are possible throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Rain is predicted to continue off and on through Monday and beyond.

Flooding concerns low

At this time, NWS is not expecting flash flooding beyond some water pooling in parking lots, Pesel said.

Still, streams and creeks may rise quickly, Pesel said, especially after a few days of rainy weather.

“Fast-responding creeks or streams, like Tomahawk Creek and those areas, we could see the levels of those rise really quickly,” Pesel said. “We’ve been on track for pretty normal precipitation, maybe a little under recently. We’re expecting the rain to get absorbed into the ground.”

Normally, in spring, Johnson County expects to see 10 to 12 inches of rain, Pesel said.

There’s been about 10 inches of rainfall already this season, and Pesel said the rain coming this next week should keep the county’s average right on track.

That’s much different from recent wetter years, especially in 2016 and 2017, when flash flooding stranded motorists and shut down roads across the county.

Remain alert

Although flash flooding isn’t as much of a concern this go around, Pesel said people living near areas prone to flash flooding should still avoid driving in flooded roadways.

Additionally, he said people should keep an eye on their weather information sources throughout this rainy spell.

The NWS Kansas City’s Twitter feed is good for regular updates.

Residents can also monitor local creek levels at Stormwatch.com.

“We aren’t expecting any widespread flash flooding, but it’s always good to have an emergency kit and an emergency plan in place just in case water starts to pool,” Pesel said. “Make sure you’re doing what you can do to keep areas, like your home, water tight.”

There are always a few areas in Johnson County that have historically been prone to flash flooding, including: