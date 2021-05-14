Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Mission Woods, a tiny but bright gem in Johnson County

By Andrew Bash

I often look out the window of our office and marvel at the views from the 1900 Building. North, south, east, or west, the Kansas City metro is made up of so many unique spots.

Here at Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, we are fortunate to be situated among some of the city’s most beautiful areas.

For this week’s column, I am delving into the history of our office home, Mission Woods. Hopefully you will learn something new – I certainly did!

Along the Missouri and Kansas state line you’ll find picturesque Mission Woods. The smallest city in Johnson County, Mission Woods’s limits encompass just four streets — two north of Shawnee Mission Parkway and two south.

According to the Mission Woods official website, prior to becoming a town, the first home in the area was just south of what is currently Shawnee Mission Parkway and Rainbow Boulevard. Built in 1860, this log structure was home to Alexander Johnson, whose mission-minded family served the people at the Shawnee Indian Mission for over 20 years.

The land stayed with the Johnson family for generations until 1926, when a section was sold to expand the Mission Hills Country Club. Unfortunately, the club was forced to unload the land during difficult years of the Great Depression. Mr. J.C. Nichols, one of the most well-known names in Kansas City and a Mission Hills Country Club member, purchased this land for further development in 1938. Coined as “a choice bit of tree-studded ridged fairways”, it was given the name Mission Woods. In 1949, Mission Woods was incorporated along with neighbors Fairway, Westwood, Westwood Hills and Mission Hills.

As of 2019, the population of Mission Woods sits around 186. The median home value sits well above the national average at $641,300 and 97% of citizens own their home. You will find several nearby parks for a town of its size, providing a secluded and lush landscape. The low crime rates and excellent schools make it an ideal place for families. Many business – including ours – are proud to call Mission Woods home!

A strong sense of community and high quality of life are just two of of the many reasons why one might make Mission Woods home. I encourage you to visit and see why it is consistently rated as one of the best places to live in Kansas!

