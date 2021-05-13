Sole Patch Men’s Shop at Northwood Shopping Center permanently closes

Sole Patch Men’s Shop at Northwood Shopping Center has closed its doors for good.

The barbershop at 2872 W. 47th Street has removed door decals and the interior appears to be empty.

Elise Valenti, Lane4 director of marketing and communications, confirmed that the shop at Northwood — a Lane4 property —is permanently closed.

Valenti declined to comment on why the barbershop closed. A company representative could not be reached for comment for this story.

Founded by Ron Mayer, Sole Patch got its start in Prairie Village’s Corinth Square in November 2007.

The Corinth Square location closed in October 2017, with Mayer citing rent and fee increases as the reason for closing up shop there.

At the time, Mayer said the new lease rate would have been more than 60% higher than its normal amount.

The Northwood Sole Patch opened in spring 2016 and became the designated hub of operations when the Corinth Square location closed a year later.

In addition to closing the Corinth Square location, Mayer also sold his ownership stake in the company to an outside investor and a group of Sole Patch employees.