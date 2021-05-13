Reflection Living, community serving aging residents with daily care, opens in Shawnee

Reflection Living, a Home Plus community similar to an assisted living facility, has opened a new location in Shawnee.

Located at 7170 Silverheel St. just east of K-7, Reflection Living of Shawnee is locally owned and operated by the Baum family. It also serves as a sister community to Sharon Lane Health and Rehabilitation, also in Shawnee.

‘A long time coming’

The new Reflection Living site in Shawnee includes two separate homes, which each serve up to 12 residents. The Baum home opened in mid-April and is still accepting new residents. The Hancock home opens in a couple of months.

Eligible residents are older adults who need assistance with day-to-day living.

“We think that Shawnee is definitely continuing to still grow, especially out west here,” said Jennifer Bishard, co-owner of Reflection Living of Shawnee. “And to be honest, there weren’t a lot of communities like this. It’s been a long time coming.”

Reflection Living is a Wichita-based company started by two nurses. The Shawnee location is the company’s only one in the Kansas City metro.

The Baum family say they may consider expanding to another Johnson County location, possibly in Olathe.

“My family has been in the senior living industry for over 35 years and felt like that was a great idea, it feels like long-term care is going more toward the smaller, more intimate feel, versus a big assisted living facility,” Bishard said. “A lot of residents feel like that’s overwhelming and not what they’re truly looking for. It’s not cozy.”

How it works

Both newly built facilities offer a personalized plan of care, with staff on site 24 hours a day to administer medication, offer daily living assistance and make home-cooked meals, among other things.

The staffing ratio is one staff member to every four residents.

Bishard said that staffing ratio will help them offer more personalized care. The facility aims to keep residents in place and get the care they need for as long as possible, instead of eventually transferring somewhere else to get more assistance.

“Our residents will be able to truly spend out the rest of their lives here,” Bishard said. “People don’t want to have to keep moving. That’s definitely an emotional stressor for families and the residents.”

While the pandemic continues, families can visit their loved ones, but staff are checking temperatures, screening for COVID-19 symptoms and requiring masks for guests who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

Below are some additional images of the facility: