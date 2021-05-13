Former Overland Park Whole Foods at 91st and Metcalf set to become research facility, hospital

The former Whole Foods at 7225 W. 91st Street in Overland Park is set to become a research facility and hospital.

Drivers in the area may have recently seen some major work going on at the site.

Although it appears crews are demolishing the former grocery store, changes are only being made to the building’s exterior, according to Overland Park Planning Commission documents.

The planning commission approved the project’s final development plan at its Feb. 8 meeting.

It’s not yet clear when the new medical facility will be complete.

Three vacant buildings, including the former Whole Foods, will be used for the future health care and research facility, which will feature 99 beds for overnight stays and 252 parking spaces.

Dubbed Vince Research Plaza, below are the details for the project as outlined in planning commission documents:

A 1,500 square foot expansion in front of the building for an entry vestibule

A 17,000 square foot mezzanine, or intermediate floor, for the main building

Additional sidewalks to connect not only the three buildings but the entire project to the public sidewalk system on 91st Street

Updated landscaping and two gates to restrict access behind the building

A pedestrian entrance area, as well as turning the former grocery store portion into a patient drop-off area

Since the project was on the planning commission’s consent agenda, it was unanimously approved at the February meeting.

The planning commission first began discussing a medical facility for this site in October 2020.

At that time, the planning commission approved a special use permit for PV Capital LLC to allow a hospital to operate in a building that is normally used for commercial purposes.

PV Capital’s representative, Kansas City-based firm Rouse Frets Gentile Rhodes, submitted the final development plan to the planning commission on the developer’s behalf.

Meg Ralph, Overland Park’s digital communications supervisor, said it’s not unusual for developers to have attorneys submit applications on their behalf, which is the case with the Vince Research Plaza.

Whole Foods at 7401 W. 91st Street closed in May 2018. The company relocated to a 48,200-foot store near the University of Missouri-Kansas City in Kansas City, Mo.