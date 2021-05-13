Learn with a Lawyer: Four ways to minimize stress in a divorce

The dissolution of a marriage can be one of the most stressful and painful experiences in a person’s life. For most, it is not only the loss of a close relationship, but also the loss of a social, emotional, and financial support system. There may be a variety of emotions that surface – sadness, anger, guilt, anxiousness, confusion – and some of these feelings may be very intense. Although not everyone handles stress in the same way, here are 4 different ways to help minimize stress during your divorce:

Practice self-care. Prioritize it. Eat well, exercise, get quality sleep, enjoy the outdoors with some fresh air and surround yourself with people you love. Nourishing your physical and mental health will help you navigate the big, emotional decisions that need to be considered during a divorce, such as child custody, spousal support and division of assets and debts. The unknown can be frightening but taking time to grieve and being kind to yourself can really make all the difference in you outlook on the divorce process. Hire the right attorney for your case. Although it can be overwhelming at times, one of the most important parts of beginning a divorce proceeding is selecting a skilled and knowledgeable attorney. The decision of selecting an attorney can be daunting, but it is the single most important decision in pursuing divorce. Capable and experienced legal counsel can make a world of difference during a divorce in the form of both ultimate results and peace of mind from understanding the process. When looking for an attorney, look for one you connect with and believe will be responsive to the needs of your case. Selecting an attorney should be a process, not a spur-of-the-moment decision. In most uncontested divorces, the attorney involved is simply used to draft paperwork for the parties and attend necessary court dates. However, divorces are high stakes and even spouses that are on good terms can rapidly betray each other when it comes to the division of property or debt. Obtaining an attorney is always a good idea, even if you do not think you need one. Keep an organized schedule. Staying in control of your schedule and preparing in advance can help keep stress levels at a manageable level. Procrastinating will only make your “to-do” list longer which can lead to feelings of hopelessness. Be proactive! Calendar your court dates. Gather pertinent documents and send them to your attorney in a timely manner. Write down any questions or concerns you have about the legal process or potential outcome of your case. Be prepared for every meeting with your attorney. Staying on top of your case can save you from making rash or irreversible decisions in the future. Communication and transparency. Effective communication is essential to any relationship, whether it be between spouses or between client and attorney. If there are communication issues with your spouse, establish clear communication boundaries and decide on preferred methods of contact. Refrain from posting negative comments about your spouse/ex-spouse on your social media accounts. Remember that anything you post can be printed and used as exhibits in court. This is also true with text messages. Do not say anything that you wouldn’t be comfortable with being read at a deposition or trial. Lastly, be honest and upfront with your lawyer. A lawyer cannot properly represent you if they do not have truthful or complete information. Transparency will not only save you time and money in legal fees, but also help render the best possible outcome for your case.

