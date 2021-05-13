Briefly Noted: Prairie Village Arts Council chooses Art of Photography 2021 winners 

Prairie Village Arts Council chooses Art of Photography 2021 winners

The Prairie Village Arts Council’s Art of Photography 2021 has announced its winners.

A comprehensive list of winners — and their respective masterpieces — can be found online here. Below is a look at the winners:

Best of Show went to Larry Hodes for “Smoggy Sunset”

Best of People and Portraits of People when to Darcy Dangremond for “Bridge Walkers”

Best of Abstracts went to B J Collins for “Abstract 2”

Best of Landscapes went to Sarah Hill for “Iowa Winter”

People’s Choice Award went to Cornelia Kurtew for “Quarantine Isolation”

Mission Community Food Pantry opens May 13

The Mission Community Food Pantry will be open on May 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Located out of Trinity Lutheran Church at 5601 W. 62nd Street, those in need are asked to enter via the Nall Avenue entrance. Volunteers will load food into trunks or backseats.