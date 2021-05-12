Locally owned Royal Shine Car Wash in Shawnee to hold grand opening this month

A new locally owned car wash has opened on the northwest corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road in Shawnee.

Located at 13621 W. 63rd St. across the street from the Hy-Vee grocery store, Royal Shine Car Wash had a soft opening with family and friends in early April. The full public launch of the car wash is set for Saturday, May 22.

The people behind the new car wash are Banks Floodman of Olathe, Aaron Mesmer, a property owner in Shawnee, Jason Swords and Marck Moberly.

Customers will drive their vehicles on to an electric conveyor that goes through a tunnel wash. Staff members will hose down the vehicles to start each wash.

“We want that interaction,” Floodman said. “Too many times, you go to a car wash and you don’t talk to anyone or you don’t know what to do or why to do it. So how can you differentiate? Well, it’s customer service.”

Royal Shine Car Wash also has a membership program and a crown mascot named Roy L. Shine.

Leah Houtz, general manager of Royal Shine Car Wash, said these features, plus treats for customers’ dogs and candy for children, are all part of their efforts to give the car wash a local charm.

“We really want to be part of the family atmosphere,” Houtz said. “I think that we have a great team; when we hire people, we want to make sure that they are friendly, smiles, just generally nice people.”

Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.