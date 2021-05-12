Annual Fourth of July fireworks at Bishop Miege canceled for second year in a row

One of Johnson County’s biggest annual Fourth of July fireworks shows will not be happening this summer, after all.

Despite initial hopes about moving forward with the annual Northeast Johnson County Fireworks Display in 2021, the show has been canceled for the second year in a row, according to a city of Roeland Park tweet.

Roeland Park, Westwood, Fairway, Bishop Miege High School and St. Agnes Catholic Parish normally partner to host the annual fireworks display at the high school’s baseball field.

Although some of the organizers, like the city of Roeland Park, appeared ready to move forward with this summer’s event, the partnership requires unanimous approval, according to the city.

“Unfortunately, not all parties were ready to move forward and, as a result, the Northeast Johnson County Fireworks Display will not occur in 2021,” a Roeland Park city tweet thsi week read. “All parties look forward to the fireworks display returning in 2022.”

Due to the cooperative nature, a unanimous decision is required. Unfortunately, not all parties were ready to move forward and, as a result, the Northeast Johnson County Fireworks Display will not occur in 2021. All parties look forward to the fireworks display returning in 2022. — Roeland Park, KS (@RoelandParkKS) May 6, 2021

The 2020 fireworks display was also canceled due to restrictions on large gatherings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and fears of spreading the disease.

Fairway and Roeland Park city officials declined to comment further on the 2021 cancellation or explain in more detail what led to the decision.

Westwood Mayor David Waters told the Shawnee Mission Post via email that lingering unknowns, coupled with the limited amount of time it would take to plan the event, resulted in its cancellation.

“Certainly with the unknowns of safely planning for events of this type, together with the long lead time necessary (for lining up vendors, etc.), it just proved to be unworkable this year,” Waters’ email reads.

“We look forward to holding this event with our neighboring cities next year, and also planning for other outdoor and safe community gathering opportunities this summer,” he added.