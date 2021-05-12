Briefly Noted: Olathe native, KU grad named executive editor of Washington Post

Olathe native, KU grad Sally Buzbee tapped to lead Washington Post

Sally Buzbee, an Olathe native and graduate of the University of Kansas, has been named the new executive editor of The Washington Post, replacing Marty Baron.

Prior to this, Buzbee had spent her career in journalism at the Associated Press, rising through the ranks from a reporter in Topeka in the late 1980s to become the AP’s top editor in 2017.

She also served as the agency’s Washington bureau chief, and before that was Middle East editor, among many other positions at the organization.

“I’ve been blessed to have one of the best jobs in journalism, and I’m excited to take on a whole new challenge,” Buzbee said about her appointment. “The Post has a strong legacy, a committed staff, and is doing some of the most innovative work to engaged new audiences.” [AP’s Sally Buzbee named exec editor of The Washington Post — The Washington Post]

Leawood to unveil Kansas City’s first outdoor, public access heart defibrillator

Leawood will unveil the Kansas City metro’s first outdoor public access heart defibrillator at Ironwoods Park at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12.

A partnership between the city’s parks and recreation department and the Johnson County Heartsafe Foundation made the outdoor defibrillator possible, according to a press release. The idea came from a Leawood resident who survived sudden cardiac arrest with early CPR and an AED.

The AED Save Station will feature an electronically monitored, environmentally controlled box on a shelter wall near trail heads, according to the release.

Roeland Park increases lifeguard pay for 2021 season

The city of Roeland Park is increasing lifeguard pay just in time for the 2021 season.

Lifeguards at the Roeland Park Aquatic Center will now be making $12 an hour, a 20% increase from the $10 an hour. The increase comes from the governing body in an effort to ensure the pool has enough staff to meet public demand for the upcoming season, according to the city’s weekly newsletter.