Woodside Club pool shifts plans, will allow Westwood kids to swim on weekends this summer

Woodside Club’s pool reopening plan has changed and will now allow kids in Westwood to swim there on Saturdays and Sundays this summer, according to Westwood Buzz, the city’s weekly newsletter.

The club, which essentially serves as Westwood’s city pool, originally intended to allow kids at the pool only on weekdays this summer due to concerns about maintaining social distancing and mask wearing.

In April, Woodside owner Blair Tanner told the city the club wanted to open to all patrons for the 2021 season, but the club also needed to adhere to county guidance and take COVID-19 precautions as seriously as possible.

Now that the county has lifted its countywide health order, Woodside’s reopening plans have changed, according to Westwood Buzz.

Westwood Mayor David Waters expressed concerns last month about Woodside’s original plan to not allow kids on weekends, but said this week he’s pleased the city and the club worked together to find a way to accommodate Westwood families throughout the week for the upcoming season.

“Certainly, the safety of our residents and other Woodside patrons has been and is priority number one, and I have appreciated how responsible Woodside has been in this regard,” Waters said. “Woodside has always been a tremendous community asset, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been a good partner with the city.”

Kids under the age of 15 still must be accompanied — and supervised by – a parent, guardian, nanny or sibling who is 16 years of age or older, according to Westwood Buzz.

The lower pools at Woodside Club will be open for kids starting Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Additionally, Woodside Club is still requiring all members and employees to wear face masks when entering and leaving the club, when accessing indoor common areas, ordering at Earthbar and more.

Woodside will not require face masks be worn outdoors, such as in the pool area.

Waters said he’s excited to spend the summer with residents and their families at the pool and hopes the community does its part to keep one another safe.

“With the city and the club finding a good way forward, I hope we all do our part in terms of getting vaccinated and following best practices to ensure that we can continue to enjoy the summer swimming months safely,” Waters said.

Tanner could not be reached for an original comment for this story.