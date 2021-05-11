From taxes to trans athletes — what happened (and didn’t) in Kansas legislature this year

By Abigail Censky and Stephen Koranda

After ousting moderates and electing more conservatives in the 2020 elections, Kansas Republicans road-tested their brawny supermajority at the end of the 2021 legislative session.

That political muscle allowed the conservatives who control the Legislature to override several of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes.

Senate President Ty Masterson pledged Republicans would go on a “veto-override-a-rama” after Kelly struck down multiple GOP priorities with her veto pen. They exercise the might of that supermajority on conservative bedrock issues like tax policy and Second Amendment rights.

Conservative wins

Tax cuts triumph

Republicans issued a decisive rebuke to Kelly when they overrode the governor’s veto of a tax-cutting bill .

Democrats cautioned they were heading back to the atrophied years of tax cuts that defined the era when Sam Brownback was governor.

“I worry that we always seem to flirt with the same problem that we had with the last recession in 2008 when we came back and gave tax cuts,” Sen. Tom Hawk, a Manhattan Democrat said, “ and then our state did not recover as rapidly as those around us.”

But Caryn Tyson, the Republican chair of the tax committee, said that was just “gloom and doom.”

“That’s money that’s going to come back into the Kansas economy,” Tyson said, “not be used to grow government.”

The tax cuts increase the standardized deduction for individuals and let some people itemize their deductions in Kansas — even if they don’t itemize on their federal income tax returns. It’s expected to cut state tax collections by hundreds of millions of dollars over the next several years.

Lower concealed carry age

Kansas law already allows most people over 21 to carry a concealed gun without a permit. This year, lawmakers reversed the governor’s veto of a bill letting 18- to 20-year-olds carry a concealed gun if they get a state permit.

Kelly said the lower age posed a safety issue, and she often cited the idea of how it might allow more guns on college campuses.

Republicans banded together to overturn her opposition. Some pointed out that 18-year-olds are adults and should have the right to carry a concealed weapon.

Others said it was already legal for 18-year-olds to carry a weapon openly, and the added requirements of getting a state permit were beneficial.

“This requires them … to get training,” Republican Rep. John Barker said. “That’s a positive move.”

Tighter voting rules

Republicans pushed through tighter restrictions on voting.

The new law includes provisions that make it a misdemeanor to return more than 10 advance ballots on behalf of other voters, and makes impersonating an election official a felony.

Republican Blaine Finch said the law change was needed to build confidence in free and fair elections.

“Our county clerks, election officials and secretary of state’s office, they do an amazing job, and we must support them by plugging gaps and closing loopholes and making our laws stronger, ” he said.

The new law mimics a swath of voting restriction bills passed in other state legislatures. It passed narrowly — squeaking out of both chambers with only one more vote than what’s necessary to override the governor’s veto.

Overland Park Democratic Rep. Brett Parker said Republicans bypassed the standard rigor of the legislative process in ways that make it harder for people to vote.

“This is not what we got elected to do,” he said. “We should be making it easier for people to legitimately vote.”

Conservative losses

Ban on transgender athletes fails

The supermajority faltered on another bill that would have banned transgender athletes from girls and women’s sports.

Senate President Ty Masterson defended the ban. Republicans said the ban would protect female sports from unfair competition.

Any discrimination, Masterson said, is “against that little girl or that college woman. That is the discrimination.”

Similar bills have been introduced in 33 other states, crafted from model legislation drafted by the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council. The bills triumphed in states like Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and South Dakota.

But in Kansas, even some Republicans blanched at legislating a ban that they argued would fly in the face of limited government and individual rights.

Sen. John Doll, a Republican and former teacher from Garden City said the Kansas State High School Activities Association policy already has policies against unfair competition.

“This is nothing but piling on,” he said.

The bill, deemed bullying by Democrats, was killed in the end by Kansas City Democratic Sen. David Haley, who cast the deciding vote after a parliamentary pause.

He said it was “probably one of the most difficult votes I’ve had to take.”