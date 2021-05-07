Made in KC bringing store to Lenexa City Center, complete with cafe, bar and shuffleboard

Made in KC, a homegrown retail outlet for Kansas City area makers, designers and artists, is coming to Lenexa City Center.

The new shop will be located on the first floor of the Penn I building in The District, a warren of luxury apartments and retail spaces across the street from the Lenexa Public Market.

Behind the efforts to bring Made in KC to Lenexa are co-owners Keith Bradley, Thomas McIntyre and Tyler Enders.

“We’re actually very excited about it,” Bradley said. “We think that obviously both in terms of business development and residential development, a lot of growth is happening in western Johnson County, both right inside and just outside that 435 loop.”

Bradley said they hope to begin construction in July, with plans to open by this October.

An ‘excuse to shop local’

The Made in KC founders say they want to help people make shopping local a regular habit. They hope their expansion west into Johnson County can encourage that.

“We need to be where people eat, work and play, and live regularly,” Bradley added. “So that’s our reason for expanding out west, is to get that part of the metro an easy excuse to shop local, as opposed to making a day to go down to the Plaza once a month.”

Once built out, the Lenexa shop will be modeled after the Made in KC Marketplace, Cafe + Bar in the Country Club Plaza, Bradley said.

The Made in KC Marketplace in Lenexa is set to feature retail stalls, a cafe and bar, plus three lanes of shuffleboard.

Bradley said they hope to create more of an experience and social atmosphere at the Lenexa shop.

“You can play with a drink in your hand, you can play and have a conversation,” Bradley said. “We’re just having fun with it.”

A growing local brand

The Lenexa store will be the third of its kind Made in KC will operate, following the recent opening of a Made in KC Marketplace location in Lee’s Summit, Mo.

The Lenexa shop’s cafe and bar will have a separate entrance from the retail side, similar to the Lee’s Summit location.

Bradley said they are able to expand because Kansas City area residents have a hunger for supporting local.

“Kansas Citians really understand the importance of supporting local artists and makers, supporting the companies they love, and that has been really evident through this pandemic,” Bradley added.

Launched in 2015, Made in KC aims to provide a platform for Kansas City artists and makers to reach customers across the greater metro area.

The company operates 10 current locations across the metro, including retail stores at Corinth Square and Prairiefire and the Front Range coffee shop in the Fairway Shops. The company also has plans to open a bar and coffee shop concept in Leawood this spring.