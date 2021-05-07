Briefly Noted: Joy Koesten, former state representative, to run for JCCC Board of Trustees 

Joy Koesten, former state representative, to run for JCCC Board of Trustees

Joy Koesten, former Kansas State Representative for the 28th District, filed to run for the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, according to a press release.

Koesten said in the release she is excited to put her skills to work serving on the board. As a board member, Koesten’s priority would be to uphold JCCC’s long time “tradition of supporting world-class higher education,” according to the release.

“For 43 years, my husband Stewart and I have called Johnson County home,” Koesten said in the release. “Higher education has been the center of my professional life for over two decades. And, like so many locals, my relationships with this community and with JCCC are deeply entwined. I would be proud to serve the college that has served us so well.”

Koesten will be on the ballot in November 2021. Previously, Koesten lost the Kansas State Senate District 11 race against Sen. Kellie Warren.

Asbury United Methodist Church hosting blood drive Sunday

Asbury United Methodist Church and Community Blood Center are hosting a blood drive on Sunday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 5400 W. 75th St., Prairie Village.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted, depending on capacity. Sign up here. Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can still donate. Donors are asked to wear a mask and bring a photo ID or donor ID card.

JCCC’s Jacquelyn White named 2021 Hites Scholar

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has selected Johnson County Community College student Jacquelyn White to receive a 2021 Hites scholarship. The scholarships are awarded to Phi Theta Kappa members who are preparing to transfer to a bachelor’s degree-granting college or university.

Winners were chosen from a pool of 3,700 applicants nationwide for their outstanding academic achievement and rigor, leadership, and engagement in college and community activities, according to a press release. White is one of only 10 students chosen for the prestigious honor. She will receive a $7,500 scholarship and a commemorative medallion.

White is involved in JCCC’s STEM Scholars Program and, with help from STEM Scholars faculty, she has partnered with two local health departments on a COVID-19 study.

“My research project allowed me to grow in more ways than I had anticipated,” White said. “Heather Seitz, my mentor, helped me realize that anyone can make a positive impact if they are willing to put in the work and think outside of the box.”

White will earn her associate degree in General Sciences at JCCC this spring, and transfer to the University of Missouri-Kansas City in the fall to work toward a bachelor’s degree in biology. She then plans to earn a master’s degree in medical science and become a physician assistant.

Merriam Farmers’ Market to have make-and-take for Mother’s Day

The Merriam Farmers’ Market will have a free Mother’s Day take-and-make kit on May 8.

Open Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the farmers’ market will have a summer’s worth of take-and-make activities. The Mother’s Day kit kick starts the series, and will be a small terracotta pot and seeds.