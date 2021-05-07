95th and Mission bank demolition makes way for new building, tenants not yet known

A new multi-tenant building is being proposed for the corner of 95th Street and Mission Road in Overland Park, where a Bank of America building was recently torn down.

City planning documents filed in April show that the developer, 4C Mission LLC, is asking for a two-story, 17,385-square-foot building for the southwest corner of that busy intersection.

The plans don’t specify what types of tenants are being sought, but zoning allows for any combination of retail and office there.

The blueprints also call for a separate 3,320-square-foot bank and drive-thru. The developer has requested rezoning to allow for the drive-thru.

Bank of America closed that location in July 2019 as part of an effort to consolidate services.