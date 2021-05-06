VillageFest 2021 in Prairie Village will be drive-thru again due to COVID-19 concerns

The city of Prairie Village is bringing back “VillageFest To Go” this July.

Last year, the city held a parade-style version of the event due to COVID-19 and concerns about social distancing.

With COVID-19 concerns still at play, the city’s VillageFest committee has opted to bring back the drive-thru model again.

When and where

Meghan Buum, assistant city administrator, told the Shawnee Mission Post via email that this year’s event will be held on July 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Families are invited to decorate their vehicles to parade through the city’s municipal campus at 7700 Mission Road and receive giveaways and goodies from city departments, police and Consolidated Fire District No. 2.

More info to come

“We are planning some new, fun surprises this year,” Buum said. “We are finalizing details, and should have more specific information soon.”

VillageFest is the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration and one of Prairie Village’s biggest annual events.

Before the pandemic, the event often featured activities like pie baking contests, craft shows, musical performances, petting zoos and the presentation of a community spirit award.

The 2020 event did feature a trivia contest, sidewalk chalk contest and a spirit of Prairie Village photo contest.

Although full details for Village Fest To Go 2021 are not yet settled, the city says it will release details online here.