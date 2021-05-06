Renner 87 Flats would bring more than 200 apartments to Lenexa City Center area

The developers of Renner 87 Flats have submitted revised plans for a mixed-use residential and commercial project in Lenexa City Center.

Located on seven acres at the northeast corner of West 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard near Interstate 435, the project includes construction of two 5-story buildings with 213 apartment units and retail space at ground level.

After a brief presentation and discussion, the Lenexa Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the preliminary plan. Commissioners Jo Ella Hoye and Jerry Harper were absent. There was no public comment.

The Lenexa City Council will consider the revised preliminary plan on May 18.

Revised plan similar to original

Lenexa had approved a preliminary plan for this site in October 2018, according to city documents.

That plan expired after two years. City staff said the revised preliminary plan is similar to the original plan, with some minor changes to building height, the number of units, architecture and landscaping.

The commercial space at ground level could be used for office, retail or restaurant spaces. City staff noted that they will work with the developer, 87 Renner L.L.C., and architect, Olsson Associates, to develop outdoor seating for restaurant spaces.

The apartments will be predominantly one- and two-bedroom units, according to city documents.

The modified preliminary plan shows larger apartment units than the previous plan included.

Here are two additional design renderings:

The new plan has 14 fewer apartment units than the previous plan, as well as 44 more parking spots for a total of 386 parking spots.

Parking for the site is located under the apartment units and extends the full length of both buildings. City staff anticipate that the development will utilize shared parking with the rest of Lenexa City Center.

Other apartment complexes are north of the site, while the rest of Lenexa City Center is developing or complete just south of the project area.