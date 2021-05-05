Lenexa approves new retirement community, The Ridge at Cottonwood Canyon

Final plans are set for a new apartment complex in Lenexa that will aim to serve older adults and retirees.

Located on 11 acres at 18200 Prairie Star Parkway, The Ridge at Cottonwood Canyon is a three-story development with 138 multi-family units designed for retirement-aged residents.

The Lenexa Planning Commission on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the final plan and plat. There was no discussion or public comment. Commissioners Jo Ella Hoye and Jerry Harper were absent.

Heading up the project are Iowa-based developer BRC Land Development LLC and Clockwork Architecture of Kansas City, Mo.

The site includes several amenities and features, including:

a dining room with a bar and food service,

a craft room,

chapel,

multiple indoor fitness and exercise rooms,

pet grooming services,

a large outdoor court space with several active and passive recreation features,

and walkways around the site.

The site also features an interior court space with recreational features such as a pool, play court and seating.

Here are some additional design renderings of the proposed complex:

The “farmhouse” design takes cues from rural residential styles, according to city documents. Dining and socializing areas are mostly concentrated on the south-facing side of the building.

The project plan also incorporates a water tower structure to be located on the southwest corner of the site on the corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road.

The sidewalks on the site will eventually connect with a future city sidewalk along Ridgeview.

The city has allowed fewer parking spots on the project site than what the city code allows — 209 spots instead of the required 262.

The developer and city staff noted that older residents require fewer parking stalls than apartment complexes serving a more diverse age group.