Briefly Noted: Private gardens opened for public viewing in KC garden tour

Private gardens opened for public viewing in KC garden tour

Five private gardens in Johnson County are open to the public during the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Master Gardener Public Garden Tour on May 21 and 22.

Each garden is owned and maintained by an Extension Master Gardener. Themes for the garden are:

Faulkner Garden – Artful, playful, charming blend of art pieces with plants.

– Artful, playful, charming blend of art pieces with plants. Bergmann Garden – Woodland shade garden

– Woodland shade garden Padley Garden – Landscape with waterfall, metal gazebo, plants and a pond

– Landscape with waterfall, metal gazebo, plants and a pond Reichel Garden – Inspired by European gardens, features fountains among plants with landscape

– Inspired by European gardens, features fountains among plants with landscape Householder Garden – Countryside style with vegetables, herbs and a firepit

Visitors learn about each garden and how to incorporate educational tips at home. Photography is allowed and encouraged. Tour tickets are $20. Tickets at the Johnson County Extension office and online.

Tickets are available for purchase during tour days and, beforehand, at any Johnson County Hen House Market, Family Tree Nursery, Suburban Lawn and Garden and Kansas Grass Pad locations. Buy tickets at johnson.k-state.edu or call (913) 715-7000.

NEJC Chamber of Commerce celebrates National Small Business Week through May 7

The Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating National Small Business Week from May 3 to May 7, according to a press release.

The purpose of the celebration is to recognize the outstanding businesses in the community and support them, according to the release. Meaningful Monday and Takeout Tuesday have passed, but below are ways to celebrate small businesses the rest of the week:

Wellness Wednesday: The chamber encourages individuals to do something that promotes mental or physical wellness.

Try New Things Thursday: Visit a small business for the first time.

Family Friday: Leave a 5-star review for a local business.

Prairie Village approves adjustments to animal ordinance

The city of Prairie Village Monday evening approved adjustments to its animal ordinance.

Now, the cat and dog control portion of the ordinance reads that a cat will be in violation of the ordinance in the two following scenarios: