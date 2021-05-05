Briefly Noted: Blue Valley, Olathe parents sue districts over mask requirements, hearing Thursday

Blue Valley, Olathe parents sue school districts over mask requirements; hearing Thursday

A Johnson County judge on Thursday will hear a lawsuit filed by parents suing the Blue Valley and Olathe School districts over their requirements that face masks be worn inside their buildings.

In the suit, eight Blue Valley and Olathe parents argue their children should not have to wear face masks to school. The suit also names the Board of County Commissioners and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment as defendants.

The parents’ made previous complaints to the districts, arguing among other things that masks were harming their children’s academic performance and health. But the districts denied those complaints and mask requirements have remained in place.

A new state law, SB 40, allows the parents to appeal schools’ COVID-19 restrictions in district court.

The school districts have argued the parents have no standing because their mask policies were in place months before the new law took effect and also that districts provide individual students with medical exemptions from mask-wearing if they qualify.

Merriam’s Tim Murphy Art Gallery opens new exhibit May 6

The Tim Murphy Art Gallery at the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street, will open a new art exhibit on May 6.

Three artists — Randall Bennet, Robert Klausing and Gregory Larson — will be featured in the “Perception of Place” gallery until May 29. The show can be viewed in-person at the gallery or online here.

Mission citywide garage sale begins May 6

The city of Mission’s citywide garage sale begins May 6 at 8 a.m. and runs through May 8 at 5 p.m.

A list of sales, and a map, can be found online here. Those who are hosting a garage sale and want to share their address can do so online here. Hard copies of the sales will be at city hall and the community center.