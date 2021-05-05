Black Agave, Lenexa’s newest Mexican eatery, serves up homemade tequila, family recipes

Black Agave Tequila Mexican Cuisine & Bar, a restaurant at Oak Park Mall near 95th and Quivira in Lenexa, is now open.

The restaurant celebrated its grand opening last month.

Located at 9720 Quivira Road in the Broadway Plaza Shopping Center, the restaurant is in the former location for T3 Arcade, a video arcade business. The restaurant’s grand opening took place April 2.

Angel Martin Ortiz, a co-owner of the new restaurant, said it feels good to finally open, especially to see how the community has been welcoming to them.

He’s particularly proud of the menu because he says he is utilizing family recipes — like his mother’s carne asada and other family members’ steaks and tamales — from back home in Mexico.

“I see how my mom cooks in Mexico, and I see the passion they have for food,” he said.

Jaquelinne Ortiz, general manager of the restaurant and Martin Ortiz’s daughter, agreed.

“It’s very nice to see the good, positive feedback that we’ve gotten,” Ortiz said. “We want them to feel like family. They are family. We use a lot of home recipes, and it’s all-natural ingredients.”

Martin Ortiz plans to feature his homemade tequila in the bar. He also owns a restaurant in Springfield, Mo.

The restaurant offers live music and entertainment on the weekends, including karaoke.

The restaurant maintains COVID-19 mitigation protocols, asking customers to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

The restaurant features a wrap-around patio and bar with room for dozens of tables to spread out.

“What we wanted to do was make it to where it’s very welcoming,” Ortiz said. “They’re inside, but they get the outside patio experience. You still feel a part of the restaurant, so it’s not like you’re being forgotten, and you still get that fresh air.”

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.