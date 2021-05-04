Carbon Health, California-based health care startup, opens Overland Park clinic

Carbon Health, a San Francisco-based health care startup, has opened a new clinic in Overland Park.

Located at 5001 W. 119th St. near Leawood’s Town Center Plaza, the clinic officially opened April 12 and offers both primary and urgent care.

Carbon Health also opened another clinic last month on Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Mo.

The new clinics opened for both urgent care and COVID-19 diagnostic antibody testing and are transitioning to full-service primary care clinics, according to a press release.

Patients can book in-clinic urgent care, along with COVID-19 diagnostic PCR/serology antibody test appointments without a referral.

COVID-19 testing appointments start with an on-site visit with a medical provider, followed by a diagnostic PCR or antibody test.

Patients can also use the Carbon Health app to access their test results, follow up with their provider, leverage chat features and book future appointments.

Both Kansas City-area clinics are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week.

What Carbon Health says

Dr. Caesar Djavaherian, co-founder and chief clinical innovation officer of Carbon Health, said the staff at Carbon Health is “so proud to serve the Kansas City metro area.”

“These clinics represent the best of health care technology connected to the highest quality clinical care delivering an unparalleled patient experience,” Djavaherian said. “We’d like to invite the community to the personal care we offer at Carbon Health.”

Carbon Health operates nearly 50 clinics nationwide in 9 states, with the highest concentrations in the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas.

Based in San Francisco, Carbon Health says it aims to utilize technology to “provide patients with multiple access points” to health care, including clinics, pop-up sites, telehealth and the Carbon Health app.

Right now, Carbon Health is also providing both in-person and virtual care for patients.