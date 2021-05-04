Briefly Noted: Overland Park Police unveil memorial for Officer Mike Mosher

Overland Park Police mark one year since Officer Mike Mosher’s killing

Monday marked one year since Officer Mike Mosher was shot and killed in the line of duty.

To commemorate Mosher, the Overland Park Police Department unveiled a commemorative plaque and sign. The dedication service featured remarks from Mosher’s family, including his father Scott and daughter Tyler. The plaque sits at the base of a light pole near the site of his death.

The full ceremony can be viewed here.

On Twitter, Overland Park Police reflected on Mosher’s contributions to the department and local community, as well as how officers are coping.

“You have set the standard of a true officer,” the department wrote in a tweet. “We are honored you wore the Overland Park Police badge. We miss your laughter, smile and your leadership.”

The 2021 Kansas Law Enforcement Ride for the Fallen will take place on Thursday, May 6, beginning at the Sanders station of the Overland Park Police Department, where Mosher was stationed. Opening remarks begin at 10:15 a.m., and family members of fallen officers and deputies will address attendees. The ride begins at 11 a.m.

Riders will travel about 75 miles to the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial in Topeka and arrive by 6:30 p.m. to a welcome ceremony, followed by a candlelight vigil at about 8 p.m.

Prairie Village plans to revamp Nall Avenue through county program

The city of Prairie Village Monday evening approved a County Assisted Roads System project on Nall Avenue from 79th Street to 83rd Street.

Prairie Village is eligible for $1.4 million in CARS funding from Johnson County, and is committing $705,000 to the project. It is slated for 2022, and was approved unanimously with the approval of the city’s 5-year CARS project plan.

Phi Beta Kappa at K-State inducts new members from northern JoCo

The Kansas State University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, Beta of Kansas, has inducted multiple new members from Johnson County during a virtual ceremony April 27.

The Kansas State University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, Beta of Kansas, has inducted multiple new members from Johnson County during a virtual ceremony April 27.