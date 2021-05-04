Briefly Noted: Overland Park Police unveil memorial for Officer Mike Mosher

Overland Park Police mark one year since Officer Mike Mosher’s killing
Monday marked one year since Officer Mike Mosher was shot and killed in the line of duty.
To commemorate Mosher, the Overland Park Police Department unveiled a commemorative plaque and sign. The dedication service featured remarks from Mosher’s family, including his father Scott and daughter Tyler. The plaque sits at the base of a light pole near the site of his death.
The full ceremony can be viewed here.
On Twitter, Overland Park Police reflected on Mosher’s contributions to the department and local community, as well as how officers are coping.
“You have set the standard of a true officer,” the department wrote in a tweet. “We are honored you wore the Overland Park Police badge. We miss your laughter, smile and your leadership.”
Letter to Mike: pic.twitter.com/3hxVVHEBF8
— Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) May 3, 2021
The 2021 Kansas Law Enforcement Ride for the Fallen will take place on Thursday, May 6, beginning at the Sanders station of the Overland Park Police Department, where Mosher was stationed. Opening remarks begin at 10:15 a.m., and family members of fallen officers and deputies will address attendees. The ride begins at 11 a.m.
Riders will travel about 75 miles to the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial in Topeka and arrive by 6:30 p.m. to a welcome ceremony, followed by a candlelight vigil at about 8 p.m.
Prairie Village plans to revamp Nall Avenue through county program
The city of Prairie Village Monday evening approved a County Assisted Roads System project on Nall Avenue from 79th Street to 83rd Street.
Prairie Village is eligible for $1.4 million in CARS funding from Johnson County, and is committing $705,000 to the project. It is slated for 2022, and was approved unanimously with the approval of the city’s 5-year CARS project plan.
Phi Beta Kappa at K-State inducts new members from northern JoCo
The Kansas State University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, Beta of Kansas, has inducted multiple new members from Johnson County during a virtual ceremony April 27.
Students elected to Phi Beta Kappa show themselves to be interested in pursuing a liberal education, a breadth of interest, depth of understanding and diversity of informed opinion, according to a press release. Inductees include:
- Ariana Brancato, senior in mass communications and Spanish, Leawood
- Mary Bajich, senior in kinesiology and pre-physical therapy, Overland Park
- Jaden Castinado, senior in food science and industry, Spanish and global food systems leadership, Overland Park
- Emily Featherston, senior in political science and pre-law, Overland Park
- Emory Mathes, senior in Spanish and communication sciences and disorders, Overland Park
- Theresia Sharpe, senior in management and Spanish, Overland Park
- Kayla Craigmile, senior in anthropology, Spanish and international studies, Shawnee
- Kristen Schau, senior in political science, sociology and international studies, Shawnee
- Charles Worley, senior in biology, Spanish and pre-medicine, Shawnee
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Learn more about subscriptions here.