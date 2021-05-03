Updates from Johnson County Community College: Fall enrollment is open!

As we eagerly plan for fall semester, we look forward to expanding the number of on-campus courses and in-person events. Fall enrollment is officially open and the semester starts August 23. Now is a great time for new and returning students to explore their academic goals at Johnson County Community College.

Get to know JCCC

Special campus visit events are designed to provide an informed overview of what JCCC has to offer. Stay tuned to our campus visit events page for expanded in-person and virtual offerings as we approach fall semester. In the meantime, check out these options:

Virtual Senior Session

Local high schoolers and their families are invited to join us online Wednesday May 12, from 5 – 6 p.m. for the BIPOC High School Senior Session event. Find out what resources and involvement opportunities are available to Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) students. Discuss organizations such as Black Student Union (BSU) and Latinos United Now and Always (LUNA), plus get an overview of the admission process.

Take a campus tour

Did you know that three out of every four students who take a campus tour eventually enroll at that college? Daily in-person tours at JCCC have resumed on a limited basis and are available by request. Sessions are scheduled Monday – Friday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Submit your tour request today!

Tuition that won’t break the bank

We understand that financial security is a priority at every stage of the college experience. That’s why we strive to put education within reach with competitive tuition rates. We also offer:

Metro Tuition Rate: Missouri residents in ZIP codes that start with 640- or 641- can enroll in any credit class for only $138 per credit hour — a 38% discount from our standard out-of-state tuition rate.

Scholarships: JCCC awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to qualified students. All it takes is one application to become eligible for hundreds of financial opportunities!

Flexible Class Options

You choose how to attend JCCC with your goals, learning style and schedule in mind. We offer several learning formats that take your health and safety into account:

Online Courses: Students are not required to come to campus or attend online meetings held at specific times.

Students are not required to come to campus or attend online meetings held at specific times. Online Hybrid Courses: Students are not required to come to campus for face-to-face sessions. Courses do include required live web-conference sessions.

Students are not required to come to campus for face-to-face sessions. Courses do include required live web-conference sessions. Face-to-Face: Students are on campus for in-person lectures. Courses may use computers or other electronic media.

Enroll Today

Our Admissions team is poised to assist a new class of Cavaliers begin (or return to) their educational journey. Learn more and enroll today!