Mother’s Day deals in Johnson County include brunch, flowers and cookie kits — here’s our list

Mother’s Day is just around the corner on Sunday, May 9, and plenty of Johnson County businesses are ready to help you celebrate.
Whether you’re looking for food options — including brunch, lunch, dinner and even take-and-make meals — or fun gift bundles, there are several options available in our neck of the woods.
Below is a list of some Mother’s Day specials happening this year in Johnson County
- Houlihan’s Restaurant and Bar: The Leawood and Overland Park locations will have a $24.99 Mother’s Day menu that includes an appetizer, salad or soup entree and drink specials. Visit either location from May 7 to May 9 for the Mother’s Day deal.
- Lulu’s Boutique: A downtown Mission business, Lulu’s Boutique is putting together Mother’s Day boundless with handmade goodies for $30.
- J. Gilbert’s Wood-fired Steaks and Seafood: The Overland Park steakhouse is serving a three-course meal with several entree choices including plank salmon and a 12-ounce KC Strip. It will cost $50 per person, and the deal is available on May 8 and May 9.
Dolce Bakery: The Prairie Village bakery is offering a number of Mother’s Day treats and baked goods like cookie kits, cakes, breakfast in bed options and more. Pre-orders for Mother’s Day should be placed by May 4, and can be completed online here.
- The Brass Onion: With brunch, dinner and cook-at-home options, The Brass Onion has you covered. Orders are due Wednesday, May 5, and can be placed online here.
- Ad Astra Market Food and Flowers: A downtown Mission staple, Ad Astra Market Food and Flowers is offering flower arrangements, brunch, picnic trays and desserts for mom on May 9. Place orders online here by May 6.
- The Table: Located in downtown Overland Park, The Table is offering local artisan bundles, bouquets and a cocktail syrup, according to Visit Overland Park.
