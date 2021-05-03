Suspect in Prairie Village shooting faces 1st degree murder charge

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Monday that the state of Kansas has charged a Des Moines, Iowa, man with premeditated first degree murder in the shooting death of 70-year-old John Hoffman at the Deauville Apartments near 75th and Mission in Prairie Village Saturday evening.

Michael L. Balance, 58, is being held on $1 million bond. The district court has not scheduled his first appearance at this point.

Police were called to the apartments shortly after 6 p.m. on May 1 following the shooting and found Hoffman dead inside his residence. Authorities announced Balance’s arrest on Sunday following an investigation by the Prairie Village Police, Johnson County Crime Lab and the Kansas City Metro Squad.

Organizing support for family of victim

Libby Sanford, a friend of Hoffman’s family, has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to assist the family with expenses related to Hoffman’s death.

“There are no words to describe the devastation that is felt by all. John was an amazing father, and Poppa to Andy, Brian, Samantha, Joe, Ava, Parker, and Layla,” Sanford wrote. “He was loved by countless individuals, friends, and family. Your prayers, love, and support are needed at this time.”

Sanford said Hoffman’s family was staying at an Airbnb as they worked with police.

“Funds will go directly to the Hoffman and Hall family to help with funeral costs, accommodations, and support for the family while they are in Kansas City, and a memorial for John,” Sanford wrote.