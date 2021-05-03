Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission North students redo mascot vote with new option for no mascot 

Shawnee Mission North students redo mascot vote with new option for no mascot

Shawnee Mission North students last week held another vote for what will replace the school’s longtime Indian mascot.

Although the school made it down to three finalists — Bison, Buffalos and Coyotes — SM North administration confirmed that Coyotes was taken out of consideration and replaced with an option for no mascot. Students would still keep the “N” logo and the school’s “Brick House” nickname if no mascot proves victorious, Principal Jeremy Higgins confirmed.

The vote took place from April 28 to April 30. The public announcement for the new mascot is to take place no later than May 2021, according to the district’s timeline.