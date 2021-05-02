Police suspect ‘foul play’ in shooting death at Prairie Village apartment

Prairie Village Police say they were called to an apartment complex near 75th Street and Mission Road on Saturday evening after a man was found dead in his apartment.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were sent to the Deauville Apartments in the 3700 block of West 75th Street at 6:09 p.m. Recorded radio traffic indicates firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the complex for a shooting.

“Upon the arrival of Prairie Village officers and the fire department, the male was pronounced deceased,” Captain Brady Sullivan said in a news release. “An initial investigation was conducted, and it is believed foul play was involved in the male’s death.”

Police have not released any suspect information. The victim has only been identified as a white male.

Captain Sullivan says the Prairie Village Police Department’s Investigations Division is conducting further investigation of the incident.

A K-9 unit from the Olathe Police Department also assisted on the scene later in the evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prairie Village Police at 913-642-6868 or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.