Motorcyclist dies in Shawnee after collision with car Sunday morning

One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into the side of a car late Sunday morning in Shawnee.

Police say it happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Widmer Road.

“The motorcycle operator was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Shawnee Police Major Jim Baker said in a news release. “The driver of the passenger car remained at the crash scene and is cooperating with officers.”

A witness said the car was westbound on Johnson Drive and turned towards southbound Widmer when it was hit by the eastbound motorcycle. The witness, who did not want to be identified, says she believes the motorcycle was speeding. She says the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Police closed Johnson Drive between Pflumm Road and Alden Street as they investigated the crash scene. The road reopened about 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.