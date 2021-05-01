Your Community: Seeking Friend-ly artists of all ages

Friends of Johnson County Library is honoring National Friends of Libraries Week Oct. 17-23, with the 2021 Friends Bookmark Design Contest. Enter your original work of bookmark art and you might be a winner. The Friends encourage you to tell us your story about family, books and learning, show us what you love about your Library and draw us into your colorful Library world. Books, libraries and/or reading should be included in your design.

Enter your bookmark art and you could see your lovely design on bookmarks available at all Johnson County Library locations. Submissions will be accepted July 6 – September 10. Contest rules and calendar can be found on the entry form, now available in Library branches and online. From preschoolers to adults, there are different age categories each with its own winner.

The winning illustrations will be revealed September 20 and these bookmarks will be printed and distributed at all branches of the Johnson County Library and Friends Bookstores. The contest is sponsored by the Friends of Johnson County Library with Johnson County Library.

This could be the year you see your very own illustration on a bookmark. Stop by one of the Johnson County Library branches or visit jocolibrary.org/bookmarks to get your entry form today.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom