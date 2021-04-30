Shawnee businesses hope new public drinking rule draws customers downtown

The downtown Shawnee core is now a public common consumption area, which means drinking establishments can more easily host outdoor events and serve alcohol in patio settings.

After a brief discussion, the Shawnee City Council on Monday unanimously approved the move creating a public common consumption area within the downtown core at Johnson Drive and Nieman Road.

The area covers four square blocks bounded by King Street to the west, West 58th Street to the north, Bluejacket Avenue to the east, and West 59th Street to the south.

Hours allowed for the area are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

City staff said the hours are that early in the morning to allow flexibility for events where alcoholic beverages like mimosas and champagne may be served over brunch.

Making downtown Shawnee a destination

A couple of businesses have shared their support for the public common consumption area.

Courtney Servaes, owner of Servaes Brewing Company, said she’s “really excited” about it.

“The city of Shawnee and the downtown business owners have spent a great deal of time, energy and money to try to revitalize the downtown area, and this new change will only help contribute to that revitalization,” she said.

Servaes said the change will allow customers to walk through downtown and visit other places and give businesses like hers a wider audience as downtown becomes a more walkable and attractive destination.

“I think Shawnee residents and families are eager to attend events again, and this will allow us to reintroduce people to Shawnee as well as help attract new people to the area,” Servaes said.

Christie Merandino, operations manager of Transport Brewery, said the public consumption area is great for their buisness.

“We look forward to seeing how it can help grow downtown Shawnee,” Merandino said. “The major details are still in the works, but we hope that this will allow us to have more outdoor events with less restrictions.”

Jay Sanders with Drastic Measures said he thinks the public consumption area will not only help the cocktail bar but all businesses in the neighborhood.

“We look forward to finding a responsible and fun way to participate with the other businesses and the city that appropriately represents our brand, and the public consumption area opens the doors to that,” he said.

Potential for outdoor seating amid ongoing pandemic

The public common consumption area also allows businesses to add patio seating and outdoor cafes where space allows.

The city dabbled with a similar concept last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the use of “parklets” that would provide outdoor seating in parallel parking spots along Johnson Drive.

“Outdoor seating is a bit hard for our business because of its location, but it definitely does make the ‘parklet’ concept more attractive,” Servaes said. “We already host a lot of events, but I think this will allow us to share the love when we do have events because our customers can now explore other businesses.”

Transport Brewery already hosted its own Oktoberfest last year and is planning to host Maifest this May.

“We hope with the allowance of public consumption, we can not only enjoy the large outdoor space behind our brewery, but maybe it will allow customers to see there are a whole lot of fun things that can happen downtown,” Merandino said.

Sanders said that while Drastic Measures doesn’t have a patio, the common consumption area can still help support other businesses.

“We don’t have a patio and no firm plans to add one any time soon — our business has a certain size limit that makes our style of service effective — but we are happy that the city is taking progressive steps towards making the area an overall better place for guests to come visit,” Sanders added.

Concerns with Amos Funeral Home

Possibly the biggest concern regarding the new public consumption area came from Councilmember Tammy Thomas, who this week again raised worries over the proximity of Amos Funeral Home to the area.

She said she wanted to make sure Amos would be able to have enough parking and be able to maintain a respectful distance from downtown activity during funerals,

“It can be quite a different scenario for someone who’s coming to have a difficult visit, if you will, versus someone who’s next door, and they’re in total celebration and lots of party and all of that going on,” Thomas said.

“I just want us to be very respectful of the folks that go there,” she added.

Lauren Grashoff, neighborhood planner, said applying for an extension of premise is the nature of private property, but businesses are in frequent communication with each other, especially for large events.

City Manager Nolan Sunderman added that the businesses still have to obtain permissions to host special events, which will include the city on communications about location and other logistics.