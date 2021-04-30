Briefly Noted: Kris Kobach files to run for Kansas attorney general

Kris Kobach files to run for Kansas attorney general

Kris Kobach, former Kansas secretary of state, recently filed to run for Kansas attorney general, KCUR reports.

Kobach lost the governor’s race against Democrat Laura Kelly, as well as the Republican primary for U.S. Senate against Roger Marshall. Kobach said, at an event in Wichita announcing his run, that the attorney general’s office is the “last line of defense” against President Joe Biden’s and Democratic leaders’ policies, KCUR reports.

“If the Biden administration tries to take away our Second Amendment rights here in Kansas, they’ll have to go through me first,” Kobach said at the event. “If the Biden administration tries to relocate illegal aliens to Kansas in violation of the standards of federal law, they’ll have to get through me first.”

Republican incumbent Derek Schmidt is vacating his seat to run for governor, currently against former Gov. Jeff Colyer, KCUR reports.

Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City to host Sweat4Success

Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City is hosting Sweat4Success: Financial Fitness Challenge for youth from May 1 to May 15.

The virtual event will benefit JAKC, and takes participants on a 50-kilometer, remote tour in which they will log their steps, workouts and activities daily. Megan Sturges Stanfield, JAKC president and chief executive officer, said in a press release she’s excited to see the spark Sweat4Success lights in not only the community but JA youth.

“For more than 100 years, Junior Achievement Champions have empowered young people to secure choice-filled futures through career preparedness, financial decision making and entrepreneurship programs connecting academics to real life experience,” Sturges Stanfield said. “Now, through Sweat4Success: Financial Fitness Challenge, individuals can show kids the power of determination, grit and perseverance in both financial and physical fitness.

Family and friends are encouraged to give a gift to JAKC participants to help raise $100,000. Those interested in backing a racer can do so online here.

Fairway pool memberships to be accepted starting May 1

The city of Fairway will begin accepting registrations for pool memberships beginning May 1.

Fairway’s municipal pool will be open from May 29 to August 8, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Any Johnson County public health orders in place throughout the 2021 season will be followed at the pool, according to a city newsletter.

Registrations for pool memberships can be completed online here. It is $155 for resident families and $280 for non-resident families.