Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: What to do this spring in Kansas City

By Andrew Bash

Spring is officially here in KC! When the weather transitions from chilly to balmy, natives yearn to stretch their legs and visitors descend to see all that the City of Fountains has to offer. To help finalize your weekend plans, I have put together a guide to some of the most popular Kansas City attractions!

The Kansas City Zoo

Take advantage of the amazing weather this weekend and visit The Kansas City Zoo! All animal habitats are in the zoo are open for visitors! All non-members must make timed reservations to enter the zoo. Please note that Friends of the Zoo members are no longer required to make timed reservations. Guests are able bring outside food, drink, and coolers into the zoo. While you are here be sure to meet Chuckels and Thackory, a pair of koalas visiting the zoo through the month of November. Currently, the Kansas City Zoo is requiring guests ages 5 and up to wear protective face masks in all indoor areas (including all restrooms). To purchase zoo tickets head here: Tickets and Pricing | Kansas City Zoo.

The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art

A crown jewel of Kansas City, The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art is open and welcoming visitors! Reserved tickets for members and non-members are required to enter the museum in cooperation with capacity limits. All museum guests 5 years and older are required to wear masks for the duration of their visit. If you would like to purchase one, they are available for purchase at checkout for $2. During your visit, you will able to witness the splendor of the Monet Water Lilies: From Dawn to Dusk exhibit or take advantage of the weather and spend some time on the lawn where you can see the popular Shuttlecock work by famed artist Claes Oldenburg. Tickets to the Nelson can be purchased here: Plan Your Visit | Nelson Atkins (nelson-atkins.org)

Kansas City Royals Baseball

Our home team recently announced that starting in May, Kauffman Stadium capacity will be increased to 17,500, which equals around 45% of total stadium capacity. Single game tickets for games in May can be purchased here: Royals Single-Game Tickets | Kansas City Royals (mlb.com).

Masks are still required in the stadium unless you are eating or drinking. For contactless entry, game tickets and parking passes must be purchased in advance using mobile devices. Your favorite concessions are open, but all transactions must be cashless! For questions on Kauffman Stadium safety protocols visit the following link: royals.com/safety.

Whether you are spending time out south or up north there is something happening this spring for every interest. Head to Things to Do in Kansas City Right Now | Visit KC for a full list of activities. It is important to keep in mind that reopening and safety guidelines can vary from city to city. Below are links to municipalities where you can stay on top of the safety guidelines where your event is taking place.

I hope you enjoy your weekend in beautiful Kansas City!

