10-year-old struck by car while riding bike near 79th and Pflumm in Lenexa

A child was critically injured while riding his bicycle Thursday evening in Lenexa.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez with Lenexa Police said officers were called to the intersection of West 79th Street and Pflumm Road just after 6:50 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on West 79th Street through the Pflumm intersection and had a solid green traffic light to proceed,” Chavez said in a news release.

“The bicyclist was riding in the crosswalk to go southbound on Pflumm across West 79th Street, on the west side of the intersection,” he continued.

Police say the driver, an adult male, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“The bicyclist, a juvenile male approximately 10-years-old, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Johnson County Med-Act,” Chavez said.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the child to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.

Police closed 79th Street between Pflumm Road and Park Street as they investigated and mapped the crash scene. The road was reopened just after 10 p.m.

The Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate.